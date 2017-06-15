Panthers Make Changes To Scouting And Football Operations Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Â The Carolina Panthers announced multiple changes to their scouting and football operations staff, on Thursday.

The Panthers hired Rob Hanrahan as a pro scout. Hanrahan spent 16 seasons with the Buffalo Bills, including the past two as the teamâ€™s director of pro personnel. He also served as the teamâ€™s assistant director of pro personnel and pro personnel coordinator. Â Hanrahan began as a scouting assistant.

Carolina hired David Turner as BLESTO scout. Â Turner has worked with the Oakland Raiders, the Arena Football Leagueâ€™s Arizona Rattlers, and the United Football Leagueâ€™s Hartford Colonials.

The Panthers also hired Bryan Porter as director of football operations and Mike Anderson as assistant director of football operations.