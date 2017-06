Panthers Make Changes To Scouting And Football Operations Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Â The Carolina Panthers announced multiple changes to their scouting and football operations staff, on Thursday.

The Panthers hired Rob Hanrahan as a pro scout. Hanrahan spent 16 seasons with the Buffalo Bills, including the past two as the team’s director of pro personnel. He also served as the team’s assistant director of pro personnel and pro personnel coordinator.  Hanrahan began as a scouting assistant.

Carolina hired David Turner as BLESTO scout.  Turner has worked with the Oakland Raiders, the Arena Football League’s Arizona Rattlers, and the United Football League’s Hartford Colonials.

The Panthers also hired Bryan Porter as director of football operations and Mike Anderson as assistant director of football operations.