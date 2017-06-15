‘An Attack on Our Own’

A Congressman is listed in critical condition following a shooting attack outside Washington, D.C. Wednesday.
Louisiana Republican Congressman Steve Scalise remains hospitalized this morning after being shot in an attack on a Republican Congressional baseball team practice in Virginia. A Congressional aide, a lobbyist, and a U.S. Capitol police officer were also shot. The FBI is now looking into the 66-year-old gunman from Illinois. James Hodgkinson was killed by police at the ball field. He had been a volunteer for Senator Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, and belonged to anti-Republican party groups on social media.  In an act of defiance, the annual baseball game between Republican and Democrats in Congress is still set to go ahead later today.

