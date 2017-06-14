Warriors deny they’ve made decision on White House visit

Fake news alert: unverified sources have been reporting since Tuesday night’s big win that the Golden State Warriors have unanimously decided to decline an invite to the White House. but. The organization says that is simply not true.

It all started with a tweet from CNBC’s Josh Brown, that has since been deleted. Several media outlets, including NBC Sports and New York Daily News, picked up the story. Nancy Pelosi even gave the team a special shoutout for their apparent boycott.

The reigning champs addressed the speculation, saying they “will make those decisions when and if necessary.”