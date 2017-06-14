Text2win TRAXXAS Monster Truck Destruction Tour tickets

Ten (10) Winners: Five winners will receive 4 tickets to the The Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour Show on Friday, June 16th from 6pm & Five winners will win for the Saturday show on June 17th 6pm (total ARV $120). Choice of event date is based on first come, first serve basis.

HOW TO WIN: No purchase necessary. Viewers must text the keyword DRIVE to 31403 by 6 pm on Thursday, June 15th, 2017 . Winners will be randomly selected at 6pm and sent a confirmation text detailing how to claim the prize. No prizes will be mailed.

Deadline for entries is 6pm on June 15th, 2017 .

One entry per person; any duplicate entries will be disqualified.

ELIGIBILITY: To win, you must be 18 years or older and a legal resident of North or South Carolina. No employee of the The Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour, and its affiliated artists and promoters (“Sponsor”) or WFXB-FOX TV (“Station”), their affiliated companies, his or her spouse, or immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each shall be eligible to win. Immediate family members include, but are not necessarily limited to, parents, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. Employees, or relatives of employees, of any television or radio station in the Myrtle beach/Florence Nielsen DMA are not eligible to win. Additionally, Station reserves the right to disqualify any other person from participation in the Contest where such participation would, in the sole opinion of Station, compromise or give the appearance of compromising the integrity of the Contest. No person shall be eligible to win any contest conducted by the Station more than one time in any sixty-day period.

No responsibility is assumed by WFXB, their respective subsidiaries, parents, partners, or other providers for lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries or for any computer, online, telephone or technical malfunctions that may occur.

MISCELLANEOUS:

1) The winner’s consent to the use of their name, likeness and/or voice without further compensation for Station’s or Sponsor’s advertising, public relations and promotions purposes. By entering Contest, the winner gives Station and Sponsor full rights in perpetuity to broadcast, or distribute their name, likeness and/or voice, in any edited, distorted or altered form executed by Station, in any media including but not limited to broadcast television, radio and the internet, without any further compensation.

2) Station and Sponsor accepts no responsibility or liability for loss or damage due, in whole or in part, to the awarding, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prize or from participation in the Contest. Winner releases Station and Sponsor, their affiliated companies and employees from any and all liability and claims.

3) Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Autodialed marketing messages will be sent to the mobile number provided at opt-in. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Terms and conditions and privacy policy: wfxb.com

4) Prize is non-transferable and non-assignable. Prize can not be substituted for cash value. Station’s decision with regard to all matters relating to Contest, including those matters not specifically addressed in these rules, shall be final. Prize not claimed in accordance with these rules will be forfeited and another winner may be selected by another random drawing.

5) Apple is not a sponsor or involved in the activity of the contest in any manner.

6) Winner will be notified by via text by 6:30pm on June 15th . Winner must claim prize by following the instructions in the winner’s text by 5pm Friday, June 16th . No prizes will be mailed.

3364 Huger St

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577