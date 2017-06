How Often Men vs. Women Think About Food & Sleep

How often do you think about eating or sleeping? According to a new study, it’s different for men and women. The study found that men think about food every 38 minutes, while women think about it every 62 minutes. When it comes to sleep, men think about catching some z’s every 33 minutes, while women think about it every 72 minutes. Greg and Abbi discuss if this is true for them and their spouses.