Georiga Manhunt

A deadly escape by two inmates in Georgia has prompted an intense, large-scale manhunt.

A nationwide manhunt is now underway for two armed inmates accused of breaking out of a prison transport bus in Georgia after killing two corrections officers with their own guns. Investigators say 43-year-old Donnie Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were somehow able to overpower two guards onboard a prison transport bus Tuesday morning in Putnam county. The pair disarmed the guards and fatally shot the 42 and 58-year old officers before carjacking a passing motorist and taking off. At this point, police are still looking for the stolen green Honda. They believe the men are armed with two guns taken from the slain corrections officers and so far, they have no reason to believe the inmates have split up.