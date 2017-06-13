Cosby Trial to Deliberation

The sex assault case against Bill Cosby is now in the hands of a jury.

A Pennsylvania jury is set to resume deliberations today, after starting discussions on actor Bill Cosby’s sex assault case Monday afternoon. If convicted on the three counts he’s facing the 79-year-old comedy legend could face up to 30 years in prison. On Monday, Cosby’s defense team argued he and the female accuser in his criminal case were secret lovers- insisting the actor was unfaithful to his wife, but did not commit a crime. Legal experts say Cosby did not take the stand – because testifying could have opened the actor to cross-examination about some 60 other women who have accused him of molesting or drugging them.