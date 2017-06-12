Shifting Focus

President Trump is hoping to turn focus back to domestic affairs following the testimony from James Comey.

Questions surrounding Russia and President Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey continue to swirl. In Washington, lawmakers are now calling for President Trump to announce publicly whether he has tapes of closed-door conversations with the former head of the FBI, and -if tapes do exist- they want them turned over to Congress. However, the Trump Administration wants to work on shifting focus to the President’s domestic agenda, including announcing plans this week to cut back regulations it feels are hurting the U.S. manufacturing sector. Officials say the new plan could affect environmental permits as well as labor and worker safety rules.