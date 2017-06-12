Indiana girl nearly chokes on fidget spinner, firefighter warns

An Indiana dad has a warning for parents after his daughter choked on a popular toy over Memorial Day Weekend.

Shane Holtsclaw, a firefighter, says 9-year-old daughter Emma was playing with a fidget spinner when a metal piece from the toy dislodged and got stuck in her throat. Her dad started giving her back blows until Emma coughed and was able to breathe. At the hospital, they say doctors discovered the metal piece in her stomach.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it`s investigating reported incidents involving children and fidget spinners and advises parents to keep them away from young children.