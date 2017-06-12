Chilling video shows moments investigators found Kala Brown in shipping container

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WFXB) – The dramatic and disturbing new images showing the moment authorities walked up to this sealed shipping container where Kala Brown was held captive.

Authorities used a saw and crowbars to break into the pitch black container. Investigators, armed with guns, found Brown chained up inside the crate. The 30-year was old held prisoner for two months by admitted serial killer, Todd Kohlhepp. Brown immediately told police that her boyfriend, Charlie Carver, did not survive.

Kohlhepp has now admitted to killing seven people. In May, Kohlhepp was sentenced to life in prison.