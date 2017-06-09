Tough Testimony

The testimony from former FBI Director James Comey featured some of his conversations with President Trump.

It was a highly anticipated day of testimony as former FBI Director James Comey spoke to a Senate panel, detailing his dealings with President Trump and what led up to his eventual firing by the President. Comey told the panel the President had asked him for some special considerations, including dismissing the federal probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. He was later fired by the President. Comey said the administration lied about him -and theFBI- and said he was fired because of the Russia investigations. He had also decided it was up to him to set the record straight.