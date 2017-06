Pet of the Week: Poppy

Meet our Pet of the Week! This week we have Poppy. She’s a 10 month old brown and white tabby mix. She loves to play and cuddle, and also gets along with other cats. Poppy and her siblings were brought to Sav-R-Cats Adoption Center​. She would make the perfect companion for anyone, so for more information on Poppy, contact Sav-R-Cats at (843) 222-8057.