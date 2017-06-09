North Carolina woman catches large snake in her home with pillowcase

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WFXB) – A very brave woman from North Carolina is going viral after she caught and released a six-foot snake in her home using a pillowcase.

SunShine McCurry of Forest City posted the video after finding the snake slithering around in her living room. McCurry said it came right in through the front door.

After posting the video last week to her Facebook page, SunShine has since gone viral, garnering 3.7 million views.