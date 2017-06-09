DEA warns first responders about threat of accidental opioid overdose

A warning for those on the front line of the battle against opioids and who rush to scenes where drugs are present. The DEA says first responders could be at risk for an overdose, simply by doing their jobs.

The drug prompting this warning is a synthetic opiate called fentanyl and authorities say its so dangerous that even a few grains can cause a fatal overdose.

The DEA is warning first responders and police to not even touch the drug. Officers are being warned not to test the drug in the field and to send it off to a lab.