Company recalls birth control pills that could cause unintended pregnancy

A pharmaceutical company is recalling birth control pills because the tablets were packaged in the wrong order, which may result in unplanned pregnancy.

The birth control tablets were sold under the name Mibelas 24. The pills were distributed to wholesalers, clinics and retail pharmacies across the country.

According to the FDA, the first four days of the packets have four non-hormonal placebo tablets instead of the active tablets. The recalled product has an expiration date of May 2018.