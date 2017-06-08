Highly contagious, potentially deadly dog flu confirmed in Carolinas

Health experts are warning pet owners about a highly contagious and potentially deadly virus makes it way to the Carolinas.

It’s called the dog flu and so far, two dogs in North Carolina have died from it. Reports have been confirmed in South Carolina, as well.

Symptoms are pretty similar to those that we experience, including coughing, sneezing and nasal discharge and it spreads just as easily.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the good news is that there is no evidence of transmission of the dog flu from canines to humans.