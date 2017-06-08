Comey In Congress

Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before Congress today.

Almost one month to the day President Trump fired the man personally overseeing the FBI investigation into Russia’s hacking attempts aimed at influencing the outcome of the 2016 Presidential Election, former Director James Comey will go before Congress to give his first spoken account of the matter. Comey has already submitted 7 pages of written testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee prior to today’s hearing. Yesterday, President Trump announced his intention to nominate former Assistant Attorney General Christopher Wray to take over for Comey as head of the FBI.