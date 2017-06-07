Charges dropped against South Carolina man accused of photographing women in pool

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WFXB) – Charges have been dismissed for a man accused of taking pictures of women at an apartment complex pool in Rock Hill, sparking conversation about the lack of laws in South Carolina when it comes to peeping toms at public pools.

Sean Patrick Kilkenny, 47, was arrested Friday afternoon after an off-duty officer at his apartment complex public pool reported he had seen Kilkenny taking pictures of women in bathing suits, and then began using a GoPro video camera underwater.

Kilkenny was arrested for violating South Carolina’s ‘Peeping Tom’ law, but the voyeurism charge was dismissed after an Assistant Solicitor said that since the pool was public, there is “no reasonable expectation of privacy.”