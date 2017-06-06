Trump administration using ‘extreme vetting’ of visitors’ social media accounts

The Trump administration has rolled out a new questionnaire for US visa applicants worldwide. It asks for social media handles for the last 5 years, along with biographical information going back 15 years.

The new questions are part of an effort to tighten vetting of would-be visitors to the United States. It was approved on May 23rd, despite criticism from a range of education officials and academic groups.

Critics think the new questions would be overly burdensome and discourage international students and scientists from coming to America.