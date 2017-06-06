Stuttering in childhood: When to seek help

More than 3 million Americans struggle with stuttering, but when children are learning to speak, it is more common. Many young kids go through a stage between the ages of 2 and 5 when they stutter, repeating certain syllables, words or phrases, prolonging them, or stopping, making no sound for certain sounds and syllables. But what is the difference between ‘developmental stuttering’ and a stutter? Nicole Young-Cline from Young Talkers explains the difference and how her practice assesses the issue.