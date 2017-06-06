Stuttering in childhood: When to seek help

Rachel Jordan

More than 3 million Americans struggle with stuttering, but when children are learning to speak, it is more common. Many young kids go through a stage between the ages of 2 and 5 when they stutter, repeating certain syllables, words or phrases, prolonging them, or stopping, making no sound for certain sounds and syllables. But what is the difference between ‘developmental stuttering’ and a stutter? Nicole Young-Cline from Young Talkers explains the difference and how her practice assesses the issue.

Related

Listing of the week
What you need to know about human papillomavirus
‘Smartphone thumb’ becoming major prob...
How food can help with depression