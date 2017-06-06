Monday Morning Massacre

Police in Florida say a disgruntled former employee walked into an Orlando factory with a handgun and opened fire.

Authorities are trying to find out exactly what prompted john robert neumann, jr to kill five workers then end his own life. Witnesses described the frightening moments after shots rang out at an Orlando awning factory early Monday. Neumann was accused of battering a co-worker at the factory back in June 2014- but no charges were filed, and that co-worker was not among the victims. The 45 year-old Army veteran had been fired in April. Police say he had a record of minor crimes dating back nearly 20 years, but no violence offenses.