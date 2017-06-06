Harvard revokes admission for 10 students for posting ‘offensive memes’

It’s difficult enough to get into Harvard, but 10 students who had been accepted are out before even stepping foot on campus. Their admissions were rescinded for allegedly posting obscene content on Facebook.

Among the posts, according to The Harvard Crimson, they mocked sexual assault, the Holocaust, and the deaths of children. The students involved also traded sexually-explicit memes in a private Facebook group chat.

According to The Crimson, nearly 40,000 students applied for admission to Harvard this year. Only 2,056, or 5.2%, were admitted.