Carolina AM Recipe: Shrimp Mango Tacos

Lauren Pogulis
Shrimp Mango Tacos
Serves 8 Tacos
Mango Salsa
Mango, peeled and small dice 2-3 ea
Jalapeno, seeded and chopped fine 1/2 ea
Red Bell Pepper, small dice 1 ea
Red Onion, chopped fine 1/4 cup
Cilantro, chopped fine 1/4 cup
(measure leaves before chopping)
Fresh Mint, chopped fine 6-8 leaves
Kosher Salt 1 tsp
Black Pepper 1/2 tsp
Garlic Salt 1/4 tsp
Juice of Lime 1/2 ea
Rice Wine Vinegar 1 Tbl

 

Sriracha Ranch 
Ranch Dressing 1/2 c
Sriracha 1 Tbl
Kosher Salt pinch
Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined 1 lb
use size 51-60 tail off
Kosher Salt to taste
Black Pepper to taste
Crushed Red Pepper to taste
Juice of Line 1/2 ea
Coconut Oil 2 Tbl
    if you do not have coconut oil use canola, avocado or grape seed oil
Flour Tortillas 8
  1. Prepare the Salsa first: Prepare all the the fruits and vegetables, herbs and toss together in a large bowl.  Then add all the salt, pepper and garlic salt and stir.
  2. Cover and allow to rest in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.  This will allow the flavors to mingle.
  3. Prepare the Sriracha Ranch: Mix all the ingredients together in a small bowl and store in the refrigerator covered until ready.
  4. After the salsa has chilled in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, get the shrimp ready by seasoning with a little salt, pepper and crushed red pepper.  In a large skillet pan, heat your oil over a medium high heat and toss in about half the shrimp.  Season with a little more salt, pepper and crushed red pepper and cook until the shrimp turns pink and starts to curl into a “U” shape.  This should only take about 2-3 minutes, since the shrimps are small.  Transfer to a plate and get the rest of the shrimp cooking in the same way.
  5. While cooking the shrimp, in a small pan, heat the tortillas on both sides for about 1-2 minutes, until they are heated through and start to crisp just a little bit.
  6. Assemble your tortillas but adding 6-7 shrimp and a heaping spoon of Mango Salsa, then drizzle a little Sriracha Ranch overtop and enjoy.

