Carolina AM Recipe: Shrimp Mango Tacos

Shrimp Mango Tacos

Serves 8 Tacos

Mango Salsa

Mango, peeled and small dice 2-3 ea

Jalapeno, seeded and chopped fine 1/2 ea

Red Bell Pepper, small dice 1 ea

Red Onion, chopped fine 1/4 cup

Cilantro, chopped fine 1/4 cup

(measure leaves before chopping)

Fresh Mint, chopped fine 6-8 leaves

Kosher Salt 1 tsp

Black Pepper 1/2 tsp

Garlic Salt 1/4 tsp

Juice of Lime 1/2 ea

Rice Wine Vinegar 1 Tbl

Sriracha Ranch

Ranch Dressing 1/2 c

Sriracha 1 Tbl

Kosher Salt pinch

Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined 1 lb

use size 51-60 tail off

Kosher Salt to taste

Black Pepper to taste

Crushed Red Pepper to taste

Juice of Line 1/2 ea

Coconut Oil 2 Tbl

if you do not have coconut oil use canola, avocado or grape seed oil

Flour Tortillas 8