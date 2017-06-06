Carolina AM Recipe: Shrimp Mango Tacos
Serves 8 Tacos
Mango Salsa
Mango, peeled and small dice 2-3 ea
Jalapeno, seeded and chopped fine 1/2 ea
Red Bell Pepper, small dice 1 ea
Red Onion, chopped fine 1/4 cup
Cilantro, chopped fine 1/4 cup
(measure leaves before chopping)
Fresh Mint, chopped fine 6-8 leaves
Kosher Salt 1 tsp
Black Pepper 1/2 tsp
Garlic Salt 1/4 tsp
Juice of Lime 1/2 ea
Rice Wine Vinegar 1 Tbl
Sriracha Ranch
Ranch Dressing 1/2 c
Sriracha 1 Tbl
Kosher Salt pinch
Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined 1 lb
use size 51-60 tail off
Kosher Salt to taste
Black Pepper to taste
Crushed Red Pepper to taste
Juice of Line 1/2 ea
Coconut Oil 2 Tbl
if you do not have coconut oil use canola, avocado or grape seed oil
Flour Tortillas 8
- Prepare the Salsa first: Prepare all the the fruits and vegetables, herbs and toss together in a large bowl. Then add all the salt, pepper and garlic salt and stir.
- Cover and allow to rest in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes. This will allow the flavors to mingle.
- Prepare the Sriracha Ranch: Mix all the ingredients together in a small bowl and store in the refrigerator covered until ready.
- After the salsa has chilled in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, get the shrimp ready by seasoning with a little salt, pepper and crushed red pepper. In a large skillet pan, heat your oil over a medium high heat and toss in about half the shrimp. Season with a little more salt, pepper and crushed red pepper and cook until the shrimp turns pink and starts to curl into a “U” shape. This should only take about 2-3 minutes, since the shrimps are small. Transfer to a plate and get the rest of the shrimp cooking in the same way.
- While cooking the shrimp, in a small pan, heat the tortillas on both sides for about 1-2 minutes, until they are heated through and start to crisp just a little bit.
- Assemble your tortillas but adding 6-7 shrimp and a heaping spoon of Mango Salsa, then drizzle a little Sriracha Ranch overtop and enjoy.