Terror in London

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the weekend attack that killed seven people in central London.

Security has tightened in London, a day after British police arrested a dozen people following the attack on Saturday night. Now, the focus turns to finding connections between the attackers and militant groups in the UK, Europe, and around the world. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack left killed seven people dead and dozens injured in the central part of the city. It is the third major ISIS attack on the UK this year . Authorities now urging Londoners to return to their normal lives, a sentiment echoed by several of the victims and their families.