Greg & Abbi Head To Dave & Buster’s To Test Out The Games

Dave & Buster’s officially opened its doors to the public on Monday, June 5th, but Greg and Abbi got a sneak peak of the new addition last week. They tried out many of the new games, including space invaders and the world’s largest Pacman game.