Craigslist ad seeks ‘generic’ dad for BBQ

SPOKANE, W.A. (WFXB) – A group of guys in Washington state are going viral for their recent post on Cragislist, seeking a ‘generic father figure’ to grill burgers and hot dogs for a backyard BBQ.

Qualifications include a minimum of 18 years of experience as a dad and 10 years of grilling experience. The successful dad must bring his own grill, but burgers and hot dogs will be provided.

He also must grill while drinking beer and talk about dad things, like lawn mowers and Jimmy Buffet. Funny anecdotes are also highly encouraged. According to the ad, preference will be given to applicants named Bill, Randy or Dave.