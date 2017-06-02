The World Weighs In

World leaders react to President Trump withdrawing the United States from the Paris Climate Accord

President Trump’s announcement from the White House quickly traveled around the world, and brought strong reactions from virtually every major world leader. Almost all reacted negatively to the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord. The U.S. withdrawal will not bring an end to the accord but its future is uncertain. President Trump is willing to re-negotiate, however, major powers are saying the accord won’t be altered. The U.S. cannot formally start the withdrawal process until November of 2019.