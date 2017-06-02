South Carolina budget deal includes $55M for school repair, $29M for buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXB) – The South Carolina House and Senate are expected to vote next week on a deal reached for the state budget.

It raises how much the state spends on each student by $75. It also shores up the state pension system. Cities, counties and school districts will have to pay half the cost of that.

The budget also allocates nearly $29 million for new school buses, which is far short of the $73 million that State Superintendent Molly Spearman says is needed.