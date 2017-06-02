Old phone scam making new rounds in Charleston area

What police call an old scam is making new rounds in the lowcountry.

Authorities in Charleston say scammers from overseas are preying on the age and emotion of senior citizens by impersonating their grandchildren.

Residents in the area have reported getting calls from someone who claims to be their grandchild and ends with a desperate plea for money. Authorities say to always screen your calls, and let calls from unknown numbers go to voicemail.