Carolina AM Recipe: Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

Serving Size: 2

Eggs, Large: 4 each

Flour Tortilla, small: 4 each

Shredded Ched/Jack Cheese: 1 cup

Guacamole: 3/4 cup

Refried Beans: 3/4 cup

Corn Salsa (recipe follows): 3/4 cup

Picante Sauce: 2 tea

Olive Oil: 2 Tbl

Salt & Pepper: To Taste

Corn Salsa:

Corn: 1/2 cup

Tomato, chopped: 1/4 cup

Green Pepper, chop: 1/4 cup

Red Onion, chop small: 2 Tbl

Jalapeños, chop fine: 1 teaspoon

Lime Juice: 2 Tbl

Parsley, dry: 1 tea

Salt & Pepper: Pinch of Each

1. Prepare vegetables for corn salsa, mix all the ingredients together and set aside.

2. In a frying pan heat the oil and cook the eggs, over medium. Over medium is achieved by breaking the eggs directly into the pan with hot oil & and allowing to cook for about 2 to 3 minutes then carefully flipping the eggs and allowing to cook for another minute or 2. You want all the white to be cooked fully but the yolk to still be runny. Set aside if the eggs are ready first.

3. While the eggs are cooking, spread the refried beans on all the tortillas, sprinkle with cheese and place the tortillas in another frying pan 2 at a time. Once the cheese is melted remove from heat and repeat with the next 2 tortillas.

4. Spread the guacamole over the melted cheese, place 1 egg over each tortilla, sprinkle the corn salsa evenly over all 4 eggs and drizzle with the picante sauce. Top off with a little salt and pepper and enjoy !!!