‘Smartphone thumb’ becoming major problem, doctors say

Are you addicted to your phone? If you’re texting all day and all night, you might be developing something doctors are dubbing, ‘smartphone thumb.’

Health experts warn they’re treating more and more patients complaining about a pain in their thumb. It’s caused by the force and repetitive motion of typing on the screen. Doctors say this leads to pain and eventually arthritis.

The formal name for smartphone thumb is tendinitis. Researchers say to prevent it, try using the voice-control feature on your phone.