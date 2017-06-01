A fire onboard a JetBlue flight reveals why a laptop ban could be dangerous

GRAND RAPIDS, M.I. (WFXB) – Scary moments for passengers on board a JetBlue flight Monday night after a laptop caught fire mid-air. In turn, the incident has sparked concern about President Trump’s rumored laptop ban extension.

Passengers and crew members aboard the San Francisco-to-New York flight noticed smoke coming from a backpack. The FAA blamed the fire on a laptop lithium battery. The flight was diverted to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where passengers stayed for about three hours before flying to the big apple.