A fire onboard a JetBlue flight reveals why a laptop ban could be dangerous

Rachel Jordan

GRAND RAPIDS, M.I. (WFXB) – Scary moments for passengers on board a JetBlue flight Monday night after a laptop caught fire mid-air. In turn, the incident has sparked concern about President Trump’s rumored laptop ban extension.

Passengers and crew members aboard the San Francisco-to-New York flight noticed smoke coming from a backpack. The FAA blamed the fire on a laptop lithium battery. The flight was diverted to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where passengers stayed for about three hours before flying to the big apple.

Related

South Carolina in ‘dire need’ of money...
Family claims they were booted from JetBlue after ...
Pipeline Protest Fire
JetBlue’s “Reach Across The Aisle” Social Experime...