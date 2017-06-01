A Change on Climate Change

President Trump says an announcement will come this afternoon whether the U.S. pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Global businesses and world leaders are waiting as later today President Trump is expected to weigh in on whether to keep the U.S. in the Paris Accord- the global pact to fight climate change. President Trump has said abandoning the Paris deal would be good for the U.S. economy, and many conservatives analysts agree. China says it will stick to the Paris deal regardless of the decision. The British government is strongly urging the U.S. To take a leading role in addressing climate change.