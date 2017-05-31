Stabbing Suspect in Court

The man police say fatally stabbed two other men on a Portland light-rail train made his initial court appearance.

A self-proclaimed white supremacist accused of fatally stabbing two men on Friday says his actions were all about free speech. A boisterous Jeremy Joseph Christian was arraigned on multiple charges in Portland, Oregon. He has been accused of threatening a 16-year old girl and her Muslim friend on a train and then fatally stabbing two men as they tried to defend the girls. A grand jury will convene in the coming days to consider more charges against Christian. He’s due back in court on June 7th.