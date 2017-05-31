How to make sure your mortgage data is secure

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFXB) – From cyber attacks to identity theft, it seems like scammers are everywhere trying to steal our personal information. But while we try our hardest to keep our sensitive info safe, how do we know that others, like banks or mortgage groups, who have our personal info are doing the same?

Faith Adams of Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group explains how Atlantic Bay keeps their clients’ personal info safe and the best and worst methods when it comes to sharing those sensitive details. For more information, you can reach Faith at 910-616-8080 or faithadams@atlanticbay.com.