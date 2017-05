Is It Ever OK To Be Late?

A mother started an online debate with this question, after explaining that she doesn’t understand why her friends get mad when she shows up 5-10 minutes later than the agreed-upon time. The woman goes on to explain that to her, being late is showing up 30 minutes or more after the agreed-upon time. What’s your definition of being late? Greg and Abbi discuss.