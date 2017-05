Video captures moment boy flies off water slide

DUBLIN, C.A. (WFXB) – Water park officials are looking into what went wrong after a 10-year-old boy flew off a water slide, right onto the concrete.

The incidednt happened over the weekend at the grand opening of The Wave Waterpark in Dublin, California.

According to park rules, riders are supposed to keep their arms and legs crossed while on the slide. Luckily, the boy walked away with only scratches. The slide will stay closed for now.