Panamanian Dictator Passes

Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega passed away over the holiday weekend.

Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega has dies ta the age of 83. Noriega stormed onto the country’s political scene in a 1968 coup, becoming Director of Intelligence, arresting, imprisoning and accused of killing political enemies. Noriega took command of the Panamanian army in 1983 and refused to relinquish control, ruling Panama with an iron fist until 1989. The man known as Cara de la Pina, r “Pineapple Face” was accused of rigging elections, spying on America, dealing drugs, and murder. Following jail terms in the U.S. and France, Noriega was serving time in his homeland of Panama, which had convicted him of crimes committed during his rule.Tuesday, *Noriega* was taken to a hospital to remove two brain tumors and suffered a brain hemorrhage and was placed in a medical coma in critical condition.