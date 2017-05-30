The Most Commonly Misspelled Words, According to Google

If spelling isn’t your forte, don’t feel bad…it isn’t Greg or Abbi’s either. A SurveyMonkey & Google poll found which words are the most commonly misspelled. The survey found that topping the list is pneumonia, schedule, beautiful, hallelujah, and supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

In South Carolina, the most commonly misspelled word is “chihuahua”…which Greg knows first hand. In North Carolina, the most commonly misspelled word is “angel”.