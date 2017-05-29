New North Korean Missile

A new ballistic missile launch by North Korea Monday morning has sparked international outrage.

Tensions are high after a brand new missile launch by North Korea. This one appeared to have to have been a scud missile and flew some 280 miles, landing less than 200 miles from a Japanese island, inside a Japanese shipping zone. It marks North Korea’s third missile launch in three weeks and 12th this year, in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions. Japan’s Prime Minister is vowing to take action to deter the North. The U.S. says it tracked this missile and determined it posed no threat to North America.