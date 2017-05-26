Special Election Scuffle

Republican Greg Gianforte won Montana's house seat despite being charged with assault after attacking a journalist.
wfxb

A man who was just accused of attacking a reporter just won a seat in congress.Greg pianoforte handily won Montana’s sole house seat in a special election, just days after being charged with assault after an altercation with a journalist. Ben Jacobs, a reporter for the Guardian, says he was body slammed by Gianforte when he sought an interview on Wednesday, an incident witnessed by a FOX News crew. Gianforte was then charged with misdemeanor assault. However, about a third of Montana voters had already made up their minds through early voting. Gianforte’s declaration of victory included an apology and he’ll now head to capitol hill.

Related

New McDonald’s UK ad gets South Carolina all...
Hairspray can explodes in hot car, smashes windshi...
Teacher brawl in Georgia caught on camera
Just how dangerous are trans fats?