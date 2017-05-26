Special Election Scuffle

Republican Greg Gianforte won Montana's house seat despite being charged with assault after attacking a journalist.

A man who was just accused of attacking a reporter just won a seat in congress.Greg pianoforte handily won Montana’s sole house seat in a special election, just days after being charged with assault after an altercation with a journalist. Ben Jacobs, a reporter for the Guardian, says he was body slammed by Gianforte when he sought an interview on Wednesday, an incident witnessed by a FOX News crew. Gianforte was then charged with misdemeanor assault. However, about a third of Montana voters had already made up their minds through early voting. Gianforte’s declaration of victory included an apology and he’ll now head to capitol hill.