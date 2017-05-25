Teacher brawl in Georgia caught on camera

STONE MOUNTAIN, G.A. (WFXB) – Fights at school sometimes happen, but video of a knock-down drag-out brawl between two teachers is going viral.

A teacher and a paraprofessional at Stone Mountain Middle School were attacking each other in a classroom full of students.

The video shows students trying to break up the fight – but it didn’t work. Some other staff members had to break it up. Both staff members involved in the incident were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Both were then terminated.