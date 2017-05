New McDonald’s UK ad gets South Carolina all wrong

If you’ve ever wondered how people in other countries conceptualized South Carolina, here’s one example.

McDonald’s is getting some flack after they released this ad that seems to miss the mark when it comes to South Carolinians.

McDonald’s recently unveiled their new burger called the ‘South Carolina Stack.’ The sandwich features a new sweet and tangy South Carolina sauce, inspired by the state’s famous mustard-based BBQ sauce.