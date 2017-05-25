Investigating Manchester

British authorities are looking into a possible terror network responsible for the concert bombing.

There have been more arrests overnight in the aftermath of the Manchester, England terror attack. Images have emerged of a man believed to be the bomber at the Ariana Grande concert. Twenty-two year old Salman Abedi was purchasing what is believed to have been a backpack used in the attack. Two of his brothers have reportedly been arrested as well. Police think he was part of a broader network with real concerns that others may be at large. Terror concerns may figure prominently at a NATO conference that will be attended by both President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May.