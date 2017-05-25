Hairspray can explodes in hot car, smashes windshield

VANCOUVER, W.A. (WFXB) – One woman from Washington is sharing a very visual reminder to be careful what you leave in your car this summer as it heats up.

A can of hairspray exploded and slammed right through one woman’s windshield. Carmen says she didn’t mean to leave the hairspray in her car, and she’s just glad no one was in the car when it happened.

She says it was siting on the back passenger side seat – it had enough power to go all the way forward through the glass on the driver’s side.