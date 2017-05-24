Study: Instagram is the most detrimental social media platform for your health

A new study suggests Instagram could be really, really bad for young people’s health.

Researchers from the Royal Society for Public Health in conjunction with the Young Health Movement in England recently looked at how five major social media sites impact things like anxiety, depression and body image. YouTube was the only site young people said had a net positive impact on their health.

But they reported Instagram had the most negative average impact on well-being. Those surveyed said Instagram made them feel worse about their body images and led to a lack of sleep and increased FOMO, or fear of missing out.