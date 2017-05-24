Mid-Week Weather Woes

Extreme weather is making its mark across many parts of the U.S.

Wind and water have caused weather issues coast to coast this week. In Sampson County, North Carolina, a sudden tornado Tuesday injured several people and left others displaced. The possible F1 twister knocked out power and damaged homes and buildings. Strong winds also damaged at least a dozen planes at a local airport north of Dallas, Texas, while parts of Georgia, Kansas and Wisconsin saw flooding. And, in California, a massive landslide has wiped out a stretch of the state’s iconic coastal Highway 1.