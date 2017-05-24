Authorities warn parents about dangers of new app, Yellow

You’ve probably heard the expression ‘swipe right’ to connect with someone you’re interested in on the dating app, Tinder. There’s a fairly new app called ‘Yellow’ – it is the same kind of concept for teens, but many parents are worried about just who is using Yellow.

Yellow reports 7 million users worldwide and once you’re connected, users can swap messages and even pictures, similar to the popular dating app, Tinder.

The issue? There is no age verification system on Yellow. That means, there is nothing in place to stop an adult from posing as someone much younger. Yellow’s developer’s have said they are working on an update to make it more difficult for users to change their birthdate.