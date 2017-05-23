Explosion in England

The death toll is rising after what is believed to be a suicide bombing attack a concert.

A rush for the exits captured on video moments after tan attack. What had been a packed arena for Ariana Grande concert, before it was rocked by an explosion that killed more than twenty people and wounded dozens more. At this time, officials in Manchester will only say that this appears to be the work of a single suicide bomber, but there are concerns that others may have been involved. There have been no specific claims of responsibility at this point. In the U.S., the Department of Homeland Security says there are no specific threats, but the public may experience increased security in and around public places and events as officials take additional precautions.