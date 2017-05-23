Charlotte, NC – Weekend Production Assistant
Weekend Production Assistant (part time)
5/22/17
(Approximately 20 hours per week)
WCCB Charlotte (CW) is seeking an experienced Production Assistant. The qualified candidate should have at least 1 year of production experience in a television news operation. Only dedicated, dependable, proactive and hard-working individual should apply. Schedule flexibility is required subject to the needs of WCCB as determined by management.
Primary Duties Include, but are not limited to:
Studio camera operation, teleprompter operation, and/or floor managing.
Secondary Duties Include, but are not limited to:
Studio support and maintenance, Graphics, Audio, News and creative services field support, Contest support for Promotions/Marketing, or any other assigned duties as deemed necessary by management to meet the operational needs of WCCB.
Email or send resume and cover letter to:
Rick Gamertsfelder
Production Manager
rgamertsfelder@wccbcharlotte.com
One Television Place,
Charlotte, NC 28205
No Phone calls please.
EOE