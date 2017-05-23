Charlotte, NC – Weekend Production Assistant

Weekend Production Assistant (part time)

5/22/17

(Approximately 20 hours per week)

WCCB Charlotte (CW) is seeking an experienced Production Assistant. The qualified candidate should have at least 1 year of production experience in a television news operation. Only dedicated, dependable, proactive and hard-working individual should apply. Schedule flexibility is required subject to the needs of WCCB as determined by management.

Primary Duties Include, but are not limited to:

Studio camera operation, teleprompter operation, and/or floor managing.

Secondary Duties Include, but are not limited to:

Studio support and maintenance, Graphics, Audio, News and creative services field support, Contest support for Promotions/Marketing, or any other assigned duties as deemed necessary by management to meet the operational needs of WCCB.

Email or send resume and cover letter to:

Rick Gamertsfelder

Production Manager

rgamertsfelder@wccbcharlotte.com

One Television Place,

Charlotte, NC 28205

No Phone calls please.

EOE